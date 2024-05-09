Chimera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported profit of $129.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported profit of $129.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $186.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.1 million.

