Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $502 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.98 billion.

