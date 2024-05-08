Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $891.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.3 million.

Cheesecake Factory shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.97, a rise of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

