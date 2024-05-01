CF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $194…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $194 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.03.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

CF shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $77.97, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.