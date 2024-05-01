Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $233.6 million, after…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $233.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $489.5 million in the period.

Century shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.