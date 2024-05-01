Cenovus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $872.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $872.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $9.94 billion in the period.

