CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $216.1…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $216.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

CDW shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.