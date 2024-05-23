Live Radio
Cavco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 4:13 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $33.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $4.03.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $420.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.8 million, or $18.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

