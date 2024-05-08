Catalent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $101 million in…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $101 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

