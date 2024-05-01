Carvana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $28 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.