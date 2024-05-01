Carriage Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV

