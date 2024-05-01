Carpenter: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.3 million in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.19 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $684.9 million in the period.

