Capricor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

Capricor shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.44, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

