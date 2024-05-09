Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.…



The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.6 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $275 million.

