Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.28 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.54 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

