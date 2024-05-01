Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.3…

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

