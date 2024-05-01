Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up