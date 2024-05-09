Cambium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cambium expects its results to range from a loss of 24 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $43 million to $48 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cambium expects full-year results to range from a loss of 64 cents per share to a loss of 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $205 million to $225 million.

