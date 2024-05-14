Cadiz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.64. A year ago, they were trading at $4.16.

