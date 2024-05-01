C.H. Robinson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $92.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

