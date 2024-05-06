BWX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $68.5…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $68.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $604 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

BWX shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.