Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $78.5…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $78.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 93 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.75 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.