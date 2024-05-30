Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.5…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.5 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 74% in the last 12 months.

