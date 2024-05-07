BRP Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.6…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $380.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.3 million.

BRP Group shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.03, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.