BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $136.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

Brooks expects full-year earnings in the range of 27 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $659 million to $671 million.

Brooks shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $54.07, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

