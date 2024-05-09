Live Radio
Brookfield Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Brookfield Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:02 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $102 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $22.91 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

