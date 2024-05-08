Brink’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million. The…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.08 billion to $5.23 billion.

Brink’s shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

