BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.8 billion.

BrightView shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.27, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

