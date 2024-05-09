Live Radio
Braskem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:05 AM

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $271.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period.

Braskem shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAK

