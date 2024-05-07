BP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.26 billion. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $49.96 billion in the period.

BP shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

