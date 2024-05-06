Bowman Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.55, a rise of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

