Borr Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $234 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

