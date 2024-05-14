Boot Barn: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $388.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $399 million to $407 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.8 billion.

Boot Barn shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $107.03, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

