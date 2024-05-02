Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.1…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.64 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 84% in the last 12 months.

