Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:10 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.64 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 84% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPMC

