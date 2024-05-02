Block: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $472 million. On…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $472 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $5.96 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.75 billion.

