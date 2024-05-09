Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $7.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLNK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.