Blend Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $37.5 million to $41.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.36. A year ago, they were trading at 70 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLND

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.