Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $127.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.87.

The energy company posted revenue of $726.4 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

Black Hills shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.36, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

