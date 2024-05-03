Blachem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $29 million.…

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The chemical company posted revenue of $239.7 million in the period.

Blachem shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCPC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.