Biolase: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 18 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $23.99.

