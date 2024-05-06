BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $35.4 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $35.4 million in its first quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $8.47.

