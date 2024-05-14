Big Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 92 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.48.

