BGSF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $792,000 in its…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $792,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

BGSF shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.13, a decline of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.