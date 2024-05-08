Beyond Meat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $345 million.

Beyond Meat shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.21, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

