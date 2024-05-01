Berry Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $131.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $164.8 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.