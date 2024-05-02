Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Belden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:04 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $535.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $580 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Belden shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

