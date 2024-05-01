Live Radio
Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 4:53 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $541.5 million in the period.

Beazer shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.20, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

