Home » Latest News » BCE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BCE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:13 AM

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $298.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

BCE shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

