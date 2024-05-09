Baytex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $10.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $10.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $730.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.74. A year ago, they were trading at $3.38.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTE

