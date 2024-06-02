Police: Gaithersburg shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in Gaithersburg, Maryland, during the early hours of Sunday morning has left a man dead, according to police.

A shooting in Gaithersburg, Maryland, during the early hours of Sunday morning has left a man dead, according to police.

Montgomery County police told WTOP that officers and emergency workers responded to the 18700 block of North Frederick Avenue around 5:11 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

On the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police say his body will be taken to the state’s medical examiner to officially confirm the cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified and more information has been gathered. Police say they consider this an active and ongoing investigation.

Approximate location of Sunday morning’s shooting in Gaithersburg:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.