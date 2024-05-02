Bausch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $64…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $64 million in its first quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Bausch shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

